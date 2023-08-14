iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Feature Action Button

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 could potentially include a feature intended for the iPhone 15 Pro models, according to a leaker. Although the release of the iPhone SE 4 is not expected until 2025, speculations have already begun regarding its features.

Based on previous patterns, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to adopt the core design of the iPhone 14. This is consistent with Apple’s approach of reusing design elements from previous main iPhone releases for their entry-level models.

One interesting detail mentioned in the leaks is the inclusion of an “Action Button” in the iPhone SE 4 design. It has been suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro models will replace the mute switch with this versatile button, capable of performing various functions, such as serving as a camera shutter button.

Additional rumored features include the introduction of Face ID, which was absent in the iPhone SE 3 that relied on Touch ID. The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to adopt the USB-C connector, aligning with Apple’s gradual transition away from the Lightning connector in favor of USB-C for its other models.

It is important to note that although these leaked features are plausible, there is still a significant amount of time before the possible launch of the iPhone SE 4. Apple has a history of making last-minute changes to their devices, so it is uncertain if all the rumored features will be present in the final product.