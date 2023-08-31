Top 10 Most Shipped Smartphones in the First Half of 2023

During the first half of 2023, the smartphone market saw the release of several interesting devices. Now, as we eagerly await the launch of the iPhone 15 series and Google Pixel 8 series in the second half, let’s take a look at the top 10 most shipped smartphones so far.

Topping the list is the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with a staggering 26.5 million units shipped. This comes as no surprise, considering Apple’s consistently growing consumer base. In fact, the top four positions in the list are all dominated by iPhones, with the iPhone 14 Pro at second place, followed by the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13.

It’s worth noting that the number of units shipped doesn’t necessarily reflect the number of smartphones sold. However, a higher shipping value indicates the company’s belief in the demand for these devices.

While Samsung has only one flagship smartphone on the list, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, its affordable offerings such as the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A34 also made the cut. This highlights Samsung’s focus on mass-oriented devices, although the presence of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the sixth position suggests the company still has a significant share of the premium smartphone market.

Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see how Samsung’s recently launched foldable smartphones perform in terms of demand. The upcoming iPhone 15 series will also compete for market dominance. Additionally, several flagship smartphones are set to hit the market throughout the year, providing a clearer picture of the companies’ confidence in their respective flagship products.

Overall, the first half of 2023 has shown us the continued dominance of Apple in the smartphone market, while also highlighting Samsung’s presence in both the affordable and premium segments. As the year progresses, we can expect more competition and innovation among smartphone brands striving to attract consumers and achieve significant revenue numbers.

Sources:

– Omdia’s report on the most shipped smartphones in the first half of 2023.