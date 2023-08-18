Beeper, a messaging platform that allows users to have a unified messaging experience across various messaging apps, has introduced support for Google Messages and RCS (Rich Communication Services) this week. This is excellent news for Android users who can now use Beeper as their primary messaging app for an additional service. However, this update is even more significant for iPhone owners, as it brings RCS messages to iPhone for the first time.

According to Beeper, this feature is ready for daily use, although it is still in beta. Some known issues include avatars not displaying, incomplete message history sync, missing typing indicators, and the absence of read receipts for group chats. However, these issues are not considered to be significant.

To enable this feature, users need to download the latest version of Beeper Desktop (version 3.70.17), tap on the Gear icon, navigate to Chat Networks, and add Google Messages.

If you are not familiar with Beeper, it is a messaging platform designed for users who are tired of managing multiple messaging apps. With Beeper, you can bring all your messages into one unified app. If this sounds appealing to you, give it a try.

Note: The article has been revised and formatted to emphasize the key information while removing unnecessary details, quotes, and sources.