Obscura 4: The New iPhone Camera App for Pro Users

Obscura, the popular iPhone camera app for professional users, has recently released a major update called Obscura 4. One of the most significant changes in this version is the support for the iPad, allowing users to enjoy the app’s features on a larger screen.

Developed by Ben McCarthy, Obscura was first introduced in 2015 shortly after Apple released the manual camera API. Since then, it has gained a loyal following among photography enthusiasts. Obscura 4 is the latest iteration, following the release of Obscura 3 in 2019 with a redesigned interface.

In this update, McCarthy decided to switch to a freemium model, allowing users to download and use the app for free. However, there is a subscription option for those who want to unlock all features. Obscura 4 also introduces the dual reticule mode, which enables users to have separate points for focus and exposure on the viewfinder.

The new version retains the features that made Obscura popular, including RAW and ProRAW image formats, filters, histogram, alternate aspect ratio captures, themes, live photo mode, portrait mode, and custom app icons. It also includes new enhancements, such as an exposure wheel with 1/3 stop increments and haptic feedback for a more satisfying user experience. Additionally, the quick settings menu has been cleaned up and improved labeling options have been added.

One notable feature of Obscura 4 is the ability to access the photo library directly from the main camera screen with a single tap. Users can also quickly browse recent shots without leaving the interface by dragging their finger out from the photo library icon. McCarthy has also implemented a floating card below each photo to display image details, allowing users to swipe up for more information.

Obscura 4 is available as a free download, offering features like the exposure dial and manual photo mode. However, users can opt to subscribe for $9.99 per year to unlock all premium features. For existing Obscura 3 users with an Extra level subscription, they can upgrade to the Ultra level for just $4.99 for the first year.

Obscura 4 competes with other acclaimed camera apps such as Proton and Halide, but it offers a more affordable alternative. With its comprehensive features and intuitive interface, Obscura continues to be a top choice for professional iPhone photographers.

