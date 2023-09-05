Apple Announces New App Store for Vision Pro Headset

Apple has revealed that its upcoming Vision Pro headset will feature a new App Store that will include all compatible iPhone and iPad apps “by default.” The tech giant announced on Tuesday that the new App Store will be made available to developers with the release of the visionOS developer beta this fall.

The App Store for the Vision Pro will showcase both iPad and iPhone apps alongside visionOS apps. Apple has confirmed that iOS and iPadOS apps will be automatically imported to the mixed reality operating system without requiring additional work from developers. However, developers still have the option to optimize their apps for the Vision Pro if necessary.

According to Apple, the vast majority of frameworks available in iPadOS and iOS are also included in visionOS. This means that almost all iPad and iPhone apps can run on the Vision Pro without any modifications.

For developers interested in creating apps specifically for the Vision Pro, Apple provides a visionOS software development kit. The company began accepting applications for Vision Pro developer kits in July, giving developers ample time to explore the capabilities of the device before its official launch in early 2023.

Apple may share further details about its plans for the Vision Pro during its iPhone 15 event scheduled for September 12th.

Source: Emma Roth, The Verge