Apple Automatically Lists iPhone and iPad Apps in Vision Pro App Store

In an effort to ensure a plethora of software options are available for its upcoming AR headset, the Vision Pro, Apple announced that every compatible iOS and iPadOS application will be automatically listed in an app store specifically designed for the device. According to Apple, this means there will be “hundreds of thousands” of apps available for the Vision Pro at its debut.

The Vision Pro made headlines during Apple’s developer conference in June, marking the company’s entry into spatial computing and augmented reality. While developers were given tools to create applications for visionOS, Apple has made it clear that most iPad and iPhone apps will run on visionOS without any modification. In fact, Apple assured third-party developers that their apps will be automatically published on the App Store for the Vision Pro.

Far from being a dump for incompatible software, Apple believes this integration will enhance user experiences. The tech giant stated, “Users can access their favorite iPad and iPhone apps side by side with new visionOS apps on the infinite canvas of Apple Vision Pro, enabling them to be more connected, productive, and entertained than ever before.” However, there will be exceptions, as apps that require capabilities not available on the AR/VR headset, such as camera apps or turn-by-turn directions, will not be listed in the Vision Pro app store.

Apple is also urging developers to thoroughly test their applications on the Vision Pro before making them available in the app store. While apps will be automatically listed by default, developers have the option to opt out by simply unchecking a box in App Store Connect.

