iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to Feature Wi-Fi 7 and Upgraded 48MP Ultra Wide Camera

According to tech analyst Jeff Pu, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models are expected to include some impressive features. One of the major upgrades mentioned is support for Wi-Fi 7, which will allow for faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 devices will be able to operate over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, providing peak data transfer speeds of over 40 Gbps.

Currently, Apple is introducing Wi-Fi 6E support to its devices, which offers increased bandwidth through the 6GHz band. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are anticipated to be the first models to support Wi-Fi 7.

Another notable enhancement is the upgrade to a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens. This improvement will enable the lens to capture more light, resulting in improved photos, particularly in low-light settings. The iPhone 16 Pro models are also expected to allow for shooting 48-megapixel ProRAW photos in Ultra Wide mode, providing greater detail and editing flexibility.

It is important to note that these features are still speculative, as the iPhone 16 lineup is not expected to be unveiled until September 2024. Therefore, there is a possibility that Apple’s plans may change over time. Additionally, the finalization of the Wi-Fi 7 standard may not be completed until late 2024, which could potentially impact its inclusion in the iPhone 16 Pro.