Apple and Google Set to Launch Latest Flagship Smartphones: iPhone 15 and Pixel 8

Apple and Google are preparing to release the next generation of their flagship smartphones, the iPhone 15 series and Pixel 8 series, respectively. Apple has announced that the iPhone 15 will be unveiled on September 12, while Google will introduce the Pixel 8 on October 4. The iPhone 15 is expected to arrive in India in September, and the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will likely follow in the first half of October.

Both the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8 are anticipated to feature significant upgrades compared to their predecessors. These upgrades include faster processors, improved cameras, and other specific changes like the introduction of a USB-C port in the iPhone 15 series and new AI tools in the Pixel 8 series.

Although Apple and Google have not officially revealed details, information regarding price, specifications, and design has already been leaked online. Previous leaks have proven to be fairly accurate, so we can confidently say that we already have a good understanding of what to expect from both the iPhone 15 and Pixel 8.

The iPhone 15 lineup will include four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Rumors suggest that Apple may replace the Pro Max with the iPhone 15 Ultra or introduce an entirely new fifth variant. The iPhone 15 models are expected to feature the Dynamic Island notch design, which hides the selfie camera cutout and adjusts its size based on notifications. Additionally, Apple may transition from its Lightning port to a USB Type-C port. The battery capacity of the iPhone 15 is rumored to be 3877mAh, with faster charging support.

As for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google is set to release both models. The Pixel 8 is expected to have a similar design to its predecessor, with a camera bar on the back and a flat display with a punch-hole cutout. It may come with a smaller display, a 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, higher brightness, and pixel density. The Pixel 8 may be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G3 chipset and feature a 4,485mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support. The camera setup is rumored to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 series is speculated to start at $799 in the US, with the Indian pricing likely starting at Rs. 79,900. Further details and official announcements from Apple and Google are eagerly awaited.

