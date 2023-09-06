New iPhone 15 Series: Features and Rumors

The iPhone 15 series is set to be unveiled by Apple at its upcoming ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12. The lineup is expected to include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, and the standard iPhone 15. One of the anticipated features that might be available across all models is the Dynamic Island, which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

In terms of color options, the new iPhones are rumored to come in Pink and Blue for some models, while the iPhone 15 Pro might be available in Grey and Blue. Apple has a history of differentiating its Pro models from the base models by excluding certain capabilities.

In terms of chipset, Apple is speculated to continue its tradition of using the flagship chipset for the base models. The iPhone 15 might come with the A16 Bionic, while the iPhone 15 Pro could feature the latest A17 Bionic chipset. The A17 Bionic is said to be based on a new 3nm process and could offer a clock speed of 3.70 GHz.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to feature a high-refresh-rate ProMotion display, while the other models might stick to 60Hz panels. The camera setup is also rumored to vary, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra potentially featuring a periscope telephoto lens.

In terms of pricing, the non-Pro iPhone models are usually more affordable than the Pro versions. The pricing difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and the standard iPhone 14 currently stands at Rs 50,000 in India. This pricing strategy could be a reason behind the differentiation between the two models.

Sources: Unknownz21 on X (previously Twitter)