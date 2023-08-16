iPhone 15 to Get Thunderbolt Support

Rumors are circulating that Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 next month. Multiple sources have confirmed that the new phones will be equipped with a USB-C port instead of the Lightning connector. Additionally, it appears that the iPhone 15 will also have Thunderbolt support.

Images of alleged USB-C connectors for the iPhone 15 were recently leaked by @lipilipsi. These leaked images reveal that the new phones will support Thunderbolt technology. Thunderbolt is a high-speed data transmission interface developed by Intel in collaboration with Apple. It is currently present in various Apple devices like Macs and iPad Pros.

ChargerLAB, which obtained exclusive images of the iPhone 15’s USB-C connectors, observed the presence of a mysterious Retimer chip in the leaked components. Typically, this chip is used in Thunderbolt devices to reconstruct signals and reduce signal jitter.

The USB-C connector in the iPhone 15 will allow for significantly faster data transfer speeds compared to the Lightning connector. While the Lightning connector is based on USB 2.0, which transfers data at up to 480 Mbps, USB-C connectors typically support transfer speeds between 5 Gbps and 10 Gbps. Thunderbolt, on the other hand, can achieve transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps.

This development brings several benefits, particularly for professionals who need to quickly transfer large files like ProRes videos to a computer. Thunderbolt-supported iPhones can also receive more power, enabling faster charging times.

It remains uncertain whether Thunderbolt support will be available in all iPhone 15 models or exclusively in the Pro models. Apple has previously limited Thunderbolt to iPad Pro, while other iPad models have featured USB-C connectors with lower transfer speeds.

However, it won’t be long before Apple reveals all the details about the iPhone 15. The company is rumored to hold a special event in the third week of September to officially announce the new iPhone lineup.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Thunderbolt coming to the iPhone? Share your opinions in the comments section below.