iPhone 15 Rumor: USB-C Ports Leaked, Suggesting a Switch from Lightning

Photos claiming to show components of the iPhone 15 with USB-C ports have been shared on Twitter. Although the origins of the photos are unknown, they have been posted by two different accounts.

One Twitter user, named lipilipsi and known for expertise in Apple devices, shared pictures of two USB-C ports with attached circuitry and ribbons. One port is said to be for the standard iPhone 15, while the other is for the iPhone 15 Plus. Another Twitter user, John011235, also shared the same components with the same labels, along with a third one identified as the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Although neither account has a proven track record of leaking Apple components, the photos are consistent with previous rumors and suggest that all four models of the iPhone 15 will feature USB-C ports instead of the traditional Lightning ports.

The switch to USB-C is in line with the European Union’s requirement for smartphone manufacturers to adopt a single charging port. Originally, the regulation was intended to enforce the use of microUSB, but the legislation took a long time to pass and eventually mandated the use of USB-C. This move aims to reduce electronic waste by allowing smartphone owners to continue using their existing chargers when upgrading to a new device.

Apple could have created a special USB-C model specifically for the EU market, but it seems more logical for the company to adopt the new port globally, especially considering that US lawmakers have proposed similar legislation.

Considering that Apple has already embraced USB-C for its iPad and MacBook models, it is highly likely that the company would have made the switch to USB-C even without the legal requirement. Furthermore, the EU law does not come into effect until 2024, but Apple is reportedly making the transition this year.

One major advantage for Apple users is the convenience of using a single set of chargers and cables for all their devices. While wireless charging is an option for some users, USB-C will offer faster charging for those who require quick top-ups throughout the day.