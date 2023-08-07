Apple Rumored to Replace Mute Switch with Action Button on iPhone 15 Ultra

Photographs have surfaced depicting cases said to be for the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra, further fueling rumors that Apple will be eliminating the traditional mute switch in favor of a new multi-function “Action” button. The leaked images, posted by well-known leaker “Majin Bu” on X, showcase green, black, and dark blue variants of the cases, all featuring Apple branding on the back, indicating that they could potentially be official Apple products.

However, the leaker himself clarified in a tweet that the cases are replicas and not official products. This raises the possibility that they may not have been sourced from Apple’s suppliers and could be fake. Nevertheless, given the leaker’s track record with Apple-related leaks, the authenticity of the cases is more likely than not.

The images reveal that the cases feature three buttons on the left side, with the lower two buttons being slightly larger and a recessed third button, which is speculated to be the new Action button. The designs of the cases also align with Apple’s overall aesthetic, including the presence of a soft lining, a ring for MagSafe compatibility, a small lip around the camera bump, and a recessed Apple logo on the back.

While these images seem to confirm the existence of an Action button, it is important to note that they might not represent the final design of the iPhone 15 Ultra. Only Apple truly knows what features and hardware the company will unveil this fall. However, references to the Action button have been discovered in iOS 17’s code, suggesting its inclusion in the iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra models. These references hint at the button’s ability to be customized for various actions, such as activating the camera’s autofocus with a light press or capturing a photo with a full press.

As we await further official announcements from Apple, it remains to be seen whether the rumors surrounding the replacement of the mute switch with an Action button will indeed come to fruition in the iPhone 15 Ultra.