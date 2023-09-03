Top 5 Exciting Smartphone Launches in September 2023

September is set to be a thrilling month for tech enthusiasts with the launch of some highly anticipated smartphones. The Apple Event, scheduled for September 12, has created a buzz among Apple fans who are eager to see what the iPhone 15 Series has in store. Alongside Apple, other top smartphones set to be unveiled in September include the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Honor 90, Xiaomi 13T Pro, and the OnePlus Open.

The iPhone 15 Series is generating immense anticipation with Apple’s “Wonderlust” fall event. This series is expected to introduce four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or possibly iPhone 15 Ultra). Notable features of this premium model may include a USB-C port, the powerful A17 Bionic chipset for Pro models, the innovative Dynamic Island across the lineup, and a Periscopic camera lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

For those who want a brand-new smartphone that isn’t an iPhone, the Honor 90 Series offers a mid-range option. This series marks the brand’s return to India and is expected to provide great value for those who don’t want to spend too much on a high-end premium device. The exact launch date for this series is still to be announced.

Xiaomi is rumored to launch the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, rapid 120W charging support, and a vibrant 144Hz AMOLED display. While the launch date remains a secret, fans of Xiaomi can expect an impressive device.

Samsung is finally rumored to release the affordable member of the Galaxy S23 series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. This device is expected to come with a 50MP camera, the choice between the Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a smooth 120Hz display, and more. However, Samsung has yet to confirm the official launch date.

OnePlus is also making waves with its entry into the world of foldable phones. The OnePlus Open is a highly anticipated device that is rumored to feature a 7.8-inch primary display and a 6.3-inch cover display, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The launch date for this device has not been announced yet.

September 2023 promises to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts. Stay tuned for these upcoming launches and get ready to experience a range of innovative features and options.

Sources:

– Apple Event Announcement

– Xiaomi 13T Pro rumors

– Samsung Galaxy S23 FE rumors

– OnePlus Open rumors