Made in India iPhone 15 Set for Simultaneous Global Release

A recent report from the Economic Times suggests that the upcoming iPhone 15, made in India, could be launched at the same time as its global counterparts. This would mark a significant departure from previous releases, which typically saw a delay in the Indian launch of a few weeks.

According to the report, Apple is manufacturing iPhone 15 models locally at Foxconn’s facility in Chennai. The devices will first be made available to Indian consumers before being exported to the United States and Europe, possibly starting in December. The aim is to reduce the gap between the releases of China-made and India-made units.

Apple’s decision to expedite the launch of the Made in India iPhone 15 follows its strategy of diversifying its supply chain and reducing its reliance on Chinese manufacturers. By producing iPhones in India, Apple aims to mitigate the risk of disruptions in the event of any issues with its Chinese operations.

Although Apple has not officially confirmed any details, industry insiders speculate that the Wonderlust product launch event scheduled for September 12 will showcase the iPhone 15 series, along with other products such as the new Apple Watch. The certification of several iPhone models on the BIS Indian certification website further fuels speculation about the imminent release.

Rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 series suggest that it will come with significant upgrades. One highly anticipated feature is the introduction of the USB Type-C port. However, some reports indicate that Apple may bundle only USB 2.0 speed cables, with Thunderbolt cables available for separate purchase.

Additionally, there may be a slight delay in the release of the most expensive variant, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Sony, the supplier of the camera sensors for this model, is reportedly facing challenges in meeting the production demand, which could result in a delay of up to four weeks. Furthermore, there are speculations that Apple may rename the iPhone 15 Pro Max to the iPhone 15 Ultra, featuring a titanium body instead of the traditional stainless steel.

Overall, the move to release the Made in India iPhone 15 simultaneously with its global counterparts showcases Apple’s commitment to diversifying its supply chain and reducing its dependency on China. This strategic move not only helps Apple in securing its operations but also opens up new opportunities for the Indian market.

Sources:

– The Economic Times