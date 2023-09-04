iPhone 15 Series Expected to Launch in India Simultaneously with Global Release

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is set to be unveiled on September 12 at an event called ‘Wonderlust’, to be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The event will be live-streamed on apple.com and the Apple TV app, starting at 10 AM local time. The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to include four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In a move to boost electronics manufacturing in India, the government has been offering incentives to companies that produce mobile phones, laptops, and semiconductors within the country. This not only contributes to the country’s gross domestic production but also creates employment opportunities within the production and distribution sectors.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the iPhone 15 models manufactured under the Make in India initiative may be available in the Indian market simultaneously with the global launch. These units are expected to be produced at Apple’s assembler, Foxconn’s Chennai factory. Last year, when the iPhone 14 was launched, the made-in-India units were available for sale within 10 days of the global release. This year, Apple aims to reduce the time lag further, if not eliminate it entirely. The Chennai-based Foxconn manufacturing unit will prioritize the local Indian market before considering export.

It is worth noting that the Indian government recently imposed restrictions on the import of various electronic items, such as laptops, tablets, and personal computers. These restrictions, originally scheduled to take effect in the first week of August, have now been postponed by three months. Starting from November 1, clearance for the import of certain electronic items will be required.

Sources:

– The Economic Times