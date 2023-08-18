BIS Lists Five New Apple Devices, Likely Upcoming Products

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has listed five new Apple devices, indicating the launch of upcoming products. Although the specific devices have not been named, their model numbers have been revealed by BIS: A2176, A2172, A2341, A2342 and A2403.

The BIS listing suggests that these devices are likely to be variations of Apple’s existing product lineup. While information regarding the features and specifications of these devices is not provided, the model numbers indicate that they are probably related to iPhones and iPads.

Apple has been regularly updating its product range, and it is anticipated that these new devices will offer improved performance and enhanced features. As part of its ongoing strategy, Apple introduces new products to the market on a regular basis, often incorporating new technological advancements.

The BIS listing is significant because India is a growing market for Apple. With increasing numbers of consumers in the country showing a preference for Apple devices, the launch of new products is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the Indian market.

In recent years, Apple has focused on expanding its presence in India, including the establishment of local manufacturing facilities and the introduction of affordable iPhones targeted at the Indian market. The company’s efforts have paid off, as Apple has experienced considerable growth in the country.

As of now, the launch date for these new devices has not been confirmed. However, considering the BIS listing, it can be assumed that Apple will unveil these products in the near future. Apple enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike will be eagerly awaiting further information on these upcoming devices.