The Upcoming iPhone 15 Series to Be Available in India Simultaneously with Global Launch

According to a report, the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is set to go on sale in India on the same day or shortly after the global launch. Apple has scheduled the launch of its iPhone 15 series for September 12, during an event titled “Wonderlust.” This new lineup will consist of four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The report suggests that the iPhone 15 models will be manufactured in India, specifically at Apple assembler Foxconn’s Chennai factory. This manufacturing decision is expected to enable the phones to become available in India around the same time as their global release. Last year, after the launch of the iPhone 14, the India-made units were on sale within 10 days of the global launch. This year, Apple aims to further reduce the gap between global and Indian availability. Furthermore, devices manufactured in the Chennai factory will be first delivered to Indian consumers before being considered for export.

This move comes in light of recent government restrictions imposed on the importation of various electronic items, including laptops, tablets, and personal computers. Initially planned for implementation in the first week of August, these restrictions have been postponed to November 1. The Indian government has been actively promoting local manufacturing of electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and semiconductors in order to boost job creation within the country’s electronics production sector.

In conclusion, Apple’s decision to manufacture the iPhone 15 series in India is expected to provide Indian consumers with the opportunity to purchase these devices simultaneously with consumers worldwide. This move aligns with the Indian government’s efforts to promote local manufacturing and stimulate job growth within the electronics industry.

