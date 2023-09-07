iPhone 15 Models Leak in Alleged Dummy Units, Revealing New Colour Options

Just days before Apple’s highly-anticipated ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, alleged dummy units of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have emerged online, showcasing the rumoured colour options for the upcoming models. The leaked video highlights five different colour choices for the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to come in four shades.

According to the video posted by AppleInsider on YouTube, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in black, blue, pink/red, white, and yellow. These new colours appear to be more subdued compared to the vibrant options available for the current iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are shown in carbide gray, blue, silver, and space black variants. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro series offered Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black choices with a stainless steel frame.

In terms of design, all iPhone 15 models in the video showcase curved edges and USB Type-C ports instead of the Lightning connector. Furthermore, both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max showcase a new action button. Additionally, the regular iPhone 15 units feature a dual rear camera within a square-shaped module, while the iPhone 15 Pro variants sport a triple rear camera setup.

Apple enthusiasts can look forward to the ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, where the Cupertino company is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, alongside the new Apple Watch Ultra (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch Series 9 models.

Source: AppleInsider

