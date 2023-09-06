Upcoming iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 with Improved Camera Specifications

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is set to make its debut on September 12 at Apple’s Wonderlust event. The lineup is expected to include four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. In the months leading up to the launch, numerous leaks and rumors have been circulating about the upcoming smartphones.

According to a report from MacRumors, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come equipped with a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor with an aperture of f/1.6, a significant upgrade from the 12-megapixel main sensor found in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Additionally, both models will feature a secondary 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/2.4.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX803 primary rear sensor with an aperture of f/1.78, a 12.7-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and an aperture of f/2.8, and a 13.4-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/2.2. The high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max may even come with a periscopic telephoto lens.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro variants will likely be more expensive due to their upgraded hardware, such as a new titanium chassis replacing the current stainless steel ones. This new chassis is expected to reduce the weight of the iPhone models.

In a positive development for Indian users, it is believed that the iPhone 15 models manufactured under the Make in India campaign will be available on the same day as the global release, with little or no delay. However, there has been speculation that the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max may be delayed by up to four weeks due to production issues with the camera sensor.

Overall, the upcoming iPhone 15 series promises significant improvements in camera specifications and design. As always, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the official launch to discover all the new features that these highly anticipated smartphones will offer.

