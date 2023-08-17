iPhone 15 to Support Faster Charging Speeds

The upcoming iPhone 15 is set to bring a significant change by replacing the Lightning connector with USB-C. One of the anticipated improvements is the inclusion of faster charging speeds, which has now been supported by multiple sources. According to industry insiders, some models of the iPhone 15 are rumored to support charging with up to 35W.

Presently, the iPhone 14 Pro is limited to charging at 27W, while the regular iPhone 14 can charge at a maximum of 20W. Fully recharging an iPhone 14 Pro Max at these speeds approximately takes two hours. However, if the rumors are true, the iPhone 15 will have the capability to take advantage of the full 35W provided by Apple’s 35W Dual USB-C charger, when not connected to another device.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, for comparison, can be charged at up to 45W, allowing users to recharge the battery from 0% to 100% in less than an hour. While the iPhone 15 may take longer than that at 35W, it still represents a significant improvement over the iPhone 14.

It remains uncertain whether the 35W charging will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models or if it will be available across the entire iPhone 15 lineup. Recent reports suggest that some of the new iPhones may also support Thunderbolt via the USB-C port.

In addition to the faster charging speeds, the iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a new design with slightly curved edges, thinner display bezels, and a larger camera bump. The new lineup will retain the same four sizes as the iPhone 14. Notably, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to replace the notch with the Dynamic Island feature.

For the Pro models, Apple is anticipated to introduce a new Action Button, replace the Mute/Ring Switch, use the A17 Bionic chip, incorporate a titanium frame, and enhance the cameras with a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly planning a special press event on September 12 or 13 to unveil the new iPhones.