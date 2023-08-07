Apple Set to Launch iPhone 15 Next Month

Apple is preparing to launch its new iPhone 15 in the coming month. According to a report from Bloomberg, the next iPhone will be unveiled at an event scheduled for either September 12 or September 13, with sales expected to begin around September 22. This aligns with Apple’s past pattern of holding events on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as seen with previous iPhone launches.

Following the announcement, iPhones typically become available for purchase about a week and a half later, usually in the third week of September. The rumored features of the new iPhone 15 include thinner bezels, a faster processor, an updated camera, and USB-C charging. These anticipated enhancements mark one of the most significant overall upgrades to the iPhone lineup since the introduction of the iPhone 12 in 2020. However, it remains uncertain if these changes will be enough to persuade customers to upgrade.

Apple faces challenges as it prepares to release its latest iPhone. During its recent earnings call, the tech giant acknowledged a decline in the US smartphone market. In its fiscal third quarter ending on July 31, iPhone 14 sales decreased by 2.4%. Other phone manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola have gained ground by introducing smartphones with innovative designs. The Motorola Razr Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer a nostalgic flip phone aesthetic in a modern form, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 combines a folding phone and tablet. Samsung’s folding phones have garnered popularity among consumers, selling nearly as well as their non-folding counterparts.

In comparison, Apple has not yet entered the folding phone market and does not seem to have immediate plans to do so. The company has maintained a similar phone design since the original iPhone was unveiled in 2007. Apple did not respond immediately to a request for comment on its plans for the future.