Is Apple Introducing the iPhone 15 Ultra?

As the anticipation builds for Apple’s upcoming event, rumors are swirling about the possibility of a new iPhone model being released. The latest speculation suggests that Apple may unveil the iPhone 15 Ultra, in addition to the previously expected iPhone 15 Pro Max. While these rumors are intriguing, it’s important to approach them with caution.

A tipster named Majin Bu has mentioned the potential existence of both iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra models. These devices are said to share similar features, but the iPhone 15 Ultra is rumored to have more RAM and storage capacity. Techradar even claims that the iPhone 15 Ultra might come with 8GB of RAM and an impressive 2TB of storage.

One noticeable difference between the two models is the price. If the rumors are true, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to be $100 more expensive than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both phones are rumored to feature a large 6.7-inch screen and “fancy camera upgrades.”

However, it’s important to approach these claims with skepticism. Adding another phone that is so similar to an existing model seems unlikely for Apple, especially considering their typical strategy of offering a range of different models. Additionally, the reliability of the source, Majin Bu, has been questioned in the past.

Experts like Mark Gurman do not believe that both models will be released this year, although there is a possibility they might arrive next year. What is certain is that the names “iPhone 15 Pro Max” and “iPhone 15 Ultra” have been circulating for some time, indicating that Apple may be internally testing these devices.

It is worth noting that Apple already has an expensive “Ultra” smartwatch in its lineup, so an iPhone “Ultra” would fit well within their product offerings. Apple typically expects its larger and more expensive iPhones to be top sellers, so it would make sense for them to introduce another high-end model to cater to those seeking the best of the best.

Ultimately, we will have to wait until the official event on September 12th to see if any of these rumors come to fruition. Until then, we can only speculate about the exciting possibilities Apple may have in store for its iPhone 15 series.

