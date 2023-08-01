iPhone 15: Rumored Features, Release Date, and Price

The rumor mill is abuzz with speculation about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 and its features. Although Apple has not made any official announcements, it is expected to reveal more details in September, as is customary for the company’s annual phone releases.

During the recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced several devices and apps. These include a mixed reality headset priced at $3,499, new mental and vision health features for the Apple Watch, the addition of FaceTime to Apple TV, voicemail transcription, and improvements to predictive text, among others.

According to 9to5Mac, the rumored features of the iPhone 15 are as follows:

– All models will come with a USB-C charger.

– The screens will have slimmer bezels, offering more screen space.

– The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a redesigned notch called “Dynamic Island,” which takes up less visual space.

– The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a titanium finish.

– The devices will be equipped with the new A17 bionic chip.

– The iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a periscope lens, allowing for improved optical zoom for the rear-facing camera.

As for the release date, Apple typically launches its new phones in September, although there have been instances where releases have been delayed until November. Reports suggest that issues in the supply chain may impact production and lead to potential delays or a reduced number of phones being released. Assembly issues related to the larger screens and reduced black border on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have also been reported.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 15 is expected to be slightly more expensive than its predecessor, the iPhone 14. Analyst Tim Long from Barclays estimates the following prices:

– iPhone 15: $799

– iPhone 15 Plus: $899

– iPhone 15 Pro: Up to $1,099

– iPhone 15 Pro Max: Up to $1,299

These prices are subject to change and should be taken as projections at this stage.

Overall, the iPhone 15 is generating significant anticipation, with rumors pointing to several exciting features and enhancements. Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the official announcement from the company in the coming months.