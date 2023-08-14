iPhone 15 Release Date and Rumors

The release date for the iPhone 15 is coming soon, as rumors have indicated a firm date for the Apple September event. Typically, the phones are released shortly after the event. Many people are eager to know when the iPhone 15 will arrive, as the latest iPhones often set the tone for the rest of the smartphone market. It’s also helpful to gauge the health of global supply chains by Apple sticking to its regular release schedule.

Fortunately, there are no expected delays this year, and the iPhone 15 is expected to be released around the usual timeframe for Apple phones. Based on reports leading up to the launch, here is the predicted release date for the iPhone 15.

Looking at Apple’s past smartphone releases, we can see that the flagship iPhones have been consistently released in the fall, with September being Apple’s favorite month for announcing its new phones. The announcements typically occur within the first two weeks of September, and the phones are usually shipped 10 days after the announcement. However, there have been some exceptions, with staggered launches for specific models due to supply issues.

According to rumors, the iPhone 15 is expected to be released on September 22, 2023. Analysts and reports have also suggested a September launch, with potential dates ranging from September 12 to September 23. Preorders for the iPhone 15 are likely to begin on September 15, and full sales should start a week later, aligning with the predicted release date.

The new iPhones will run on iOS 17, which is already available as a beta version. The full release of iOS 17 is expected to happen a few days before the iPhone 15 starts shipping.

In conclusion, based on past trends and rumors, it is likely that the iPhone 15 will be announced in early September 2023, with a release date of September 22. Apple’s usual schedule of preorders and sales is expected to follow.