The Highly Anticipated iPhone 15 Series: What to Expect

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is set to make its debut at Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12. The lineup will include the vanilla iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the vanilla and Plus models are reported to have similar price tags to their predecessors, the Pro models are expected to be more expensive due to new features and hardware upgrades.

According to analyst Luke Lin from DigiTimes, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will see a significant price increase compared to the previous Pro models. This price hike is said to account for improvements such as a titanium chassis upgrade and a periscope camera system on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, offering up to 5-6x optical zoom. Conversely, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to maintain their current pricing.

If these reports are accurate, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could become the most expensive iPhone ever made, surpassing the current title held by the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the weak global economy, ongoing inflation, and a shift in consumer spending towards outdoor activities may affect smartphone sales in the second half of 2023. Nonetheless, holiday seasons and promotional campaigns are predicted to drive global smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of this year.

Last year, the iPhone 14 Pro started at $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max had a starting price of $1,099. Although there is no official information on the prices for the iPhone 15 series, previous reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099, $100 more than its predecessor, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max might have a starting price of $1,299, $200 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Industry analyst Jeff Pu also expects a price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Apple is reportedly planning to raise the prices of its 2023 iPhone models to boost its revenue.

