Apple A17 Chip with Improved GPU Coming to iPhone 15 Pro Models

According to leaker Unknownz21, Apple’s upcoming A17 chip will be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The A17 chip will feature a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU, offering notable improvements in GPU performance compared to the current A16 chip.

In addition to the improved GPU, the A17 chip will also have a faster maximum clock rate of 3.70GHz, up from 3.46GHz in the A16 chip. The leaker also suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature the same 6GB of RAM as the iPhone 14 Pro models, contrary to earlier rumors of 8GB RAM.

Built on a new 3-nanometer process, the A17 chip will bring speed and efficiency improvements to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Users can expect faster CPU speeds, better GPU performance, and potentially improved battery life compared to the A16 chip, which is built on a 4-nanometer process. Performance could see an increase of 10 to 15 percent, while power consumption could be reduced by up to 30 percent.

The A17 chip, being expensive to manufacture due to its 3nm technology, will only be available in the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro models. The standard iPhone 15 models will continue to use the A16 chip, which is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhones in September, with rumors pointing to an event on September 12. For more information on what to expect, there are dedicated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro roundups available.

(Source: Unknownz21 Twitter)