Famed Apple Analyst Says Production Issues Resolved for Non-Pro iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

Apple analyst Ming Chio-Kuo of TF International Securities has announced that production issues for the non-pro models of the upcoming iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have been resolved. This comes just a day after Apple sent out media invites for its “Wonderlust” event on September 12.

While the iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to feature a titanium chassis, Kuo stated that the production challenges for the display panels, batteries, titanium frame, and a new stacked camera sensor for the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have all been resolved.

According to Kuo, the stacked camera image sensor issue has been resolved by increasing production capacity, but it still affects about 10-15% of regular model shipments. The production challenges for the titanium frames include high processing difficulty and significant design changes during development.

To address the panel issue and improve production yield, Apple has adjusted the supplier shipment ratio. Additionally, the battery and frame issues have been resolved through enhancements in production yield. However, the mass production schedule for the iPhone 15 Pro Max lags behind other models as it was the last to kick off.

In terms of color options, Kuo predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro may come in grey, white, black, and blue, while the regular models may be available in black, yellow, pink, blue, and green.

It is worth mentioning that Kuo previously forecasted that Apple could experience a stock price rebound ahead of new product announcements in September and could potentially become the largest smartphone brand in the world by 2023-2024.

Source: MacRumors, TF International Securities

