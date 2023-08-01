Big Changes Expected in Apple’s iPhone 15 Lineup

A new report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple is planning significant changes for its upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. According to the report, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature titanium frames, making them lighter and more durable. Additionally, the screens on these models will have thinner bezels, thanks to a new screen technology that was first introduced in the Apple Watch Series 7.

The regular iPhone 15 models, on the other hand, will include the A16 processor, the same chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. These models will also ditch the infamous “notch” in favor of Dynamic Island, a new display cutout that was introduced in the previous generation.

Furthermore, the report aligns with previous rumors that the iPhone 15 will finally include support for USB-C charging. This move comes in response to a new European Union law that requires all smartphones, tablets, and cameras to use USB-C chargers by 2024.

These changes suggest that Apple is looking to make the iPhone 15 lineup stand out from its predecessors. The introduction of titanium frames and thinner bezels will enhance durability and improve the overall design of the Pro models. Meanwhile, the removal of the “notch” and the inclusion of USB-C charging support will address long-standing user complaints and align with industry standards.

While these details from Bloomberg offer an exciting glimpse into what we may expect from the iPhone 15, it is important to note that Apple has yet to officially confirm these changes. As always, it is advisable to take these reports with a grain of salt until Apple makes an official announcement regarding its upcoming flagship smartphones.