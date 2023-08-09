iPhone 15 Pro Specs Rumors: A17 Bionic Chip, RAM Details, and More

According to recent rumors, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is expected to come with a new A17 Bionic chip that will be manufactured using a 3nm fabrication process. The A17 Bionic chip is rumored to feature a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU, which is an increase of one GPU core compared to the current A16 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 14 Pro. The CPU of the A17 Bionic chip is said to have a maximum clock speed of 3.70 GHz, an improvement from the 3.46GHz clock speed of the A16 Bionic chip.

Interestingly, it is believed that the A17 Bionic chip will be paired with 6GB of RAM, which is the same as the A16 Bionic chip. This contradicts earlier rumors that suggested the iPhone 15 Pro would come with an upgraded 8GB of RAM. However, the possibility of 8GB of RAM cannot be ruled out entirely.

The A17 Bionic chip will be exclusively used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will continue to use the A16 chip. The combination of the increased clock speed, extra GPU core, and the new 3nm fabrication process is expected to result in significant improvements in performance and efficiency for the iPhone 15 Pro.

It is worth noting that Apple may prioritize either performance or efficiency improvements or strike a balance between the two. This could mean focusing on battery life improvements and opting for smaller performance gains or going for a significant boost in performance while maintaining battery life and efficiency.

Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to deliver significant advancements in terms of hardware capabilities and overall user experience.