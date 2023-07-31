Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15: New Leaks and Updates

New information has surfaced regarding Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 15, providing insights into various aspects of the device. One notable change is the removal of the top notch and the introduction of the Dynamic Island, an interactive pill-shaped cutout that was first introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro. This change is expected to be seen in both the classic iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are likely to undergo a redesign at the top, featuring a reduction in border size from 2.2 millimeters to 1.5 millimeters. This will be achieved through the implementation of low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO), a technology previously utilized in Apple’s Watch Series 7.

Another potential update for the iPhone 15 is the replacement of the lightning charger with a USB-C port. This change would reduce the need for carrying multiple cords, aligning with a directive set by the European Union. Starting in 2024, all smartphones and tablets sold in the region are required to have a USB-C charging port, with laptops following suit two years later.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to include camera upgrades and feature the A16 processor, which was first introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro. Furthermore, there have been whispers of an iPhone “Ultra” variant being introduced as a higher-end option.

Apple is expected to release at least the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in September, adhering to its usual launch schedule. However, it’s worth noting that these upcoming models may come at a higher price point compared to previous generations.