Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Models Rumored to Have 2TB Storage Option

According to rumors from China, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will offer a new maximum storage option of 2TB. The information comes from a supplier source, suggesting that both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have double the storage capacity compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Additionally, there are reports that the Pro models will start with a minimum storage capacity of 256GB, rather than the current 128GB base capacity found in the iPhone 14 models. This means that Apple would maintain four storage options for consumers, ranging from 256GB to 2TB.

Rumors of price increases for the iPhone 15 Pro models have also surfaced. Analysts Mark Gurman and Jeff Pu have both suggested that the Pro models for this year could see a price hike. Pu speculates that the starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro could be $1,099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could start at $1,199.

However, it is worth mentioning that the 2TB storage rumor may not be accurate, and Apple’s motive for potential price increases could be to compensate for a decline in the smartphone market.

Last year, there were similar rumors regarding the iPhone 14 Pro models, which were said to include a 2TB option, but this did not materialize.

Apple introduced a 1TB storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021. The additional storage was primarily aimed at accommodating new camera features, such as ProRes video, which requires more storage space than regular videos.

If the iPhone 15 Pro starts with a base storage capacity of 256GB, all models would be able to record ProRes video in 4K at 30 frames per second. Previously, only the iPhone 14 Pro models with a storage capacity of 256GB or higher could support this feature.

The official details about the iPhone 15 Pro will be unveiled at Apple’s annual iPhone event, which is expected to occur on either September 12 or September 13, according to Mark Gurman.