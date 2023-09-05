The Rumored Price Hike for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The upcoming Apple event, known as ‘Wonderlust’, is just a week away and has already generated a great deal of excitement, as it is expected to showcase the new iPhone 15 series. However, recent reports suggest that users may be disappointed, as Apple is reportedly planning to significantly increase the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

According to a report by DigiTimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin, both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will see a “major price hike” compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The price increase is said to be attributed to two main factors: the shift from a stainless steel body to a titanium frame, and the inclusion of a periscope zoom lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro could see a $100 price hike, starting at $1099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be as expensive as $200, starting at $1299. While this news may disappoint some potential buyers, a separate report from DigiTimes claims that Apple is expecting strong consumer demand for the Pro models.

Interestingly, the total number of units ordered from the supply chain for the iPhone 15 series falls slightly short of the number ordered for the iPhone 14 series. This indicates that Apple predicts slightly conservative sales for its upcoming iPhone series.

It’s important to note that all this information is based on leaks and rumors, and none of it has come from an official source. Therefore, it’s advisable to take this information with a grain of salt. The official prices of the smartphones will be announced at the Apple event, where they are expected to be launched.

Sources:

– DigiTimes Research – senior analyst Luke Lin

– 9to5Mac

– DigiTimes