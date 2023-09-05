iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Plus: What to Expect

The upcoming release of the iPhone 15 series has Apple fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus. While leaks and rumors remain the main source of information, here’s a breakdown of what we can expect from these two flagship models.

Design and Display Quality

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus both offer a substantial 6.7-inch OLED display. However, the Pro Max takes the lead with ProMotion technology, allowing for a refresh rate of 1-120Hz, while the Plus maintains the traditional 60Hz refresh rate.

Another notable difference is the introduction of an Always On mode for the Pro Max, ensuring constant visibility. Additionally, the Pro Max features a titanium frame instead of aluminum, resulting in a lighter and more durable device.

The Pro Max also debuts a new Action Button, replacing the Mute Switch, which is exclusive to the Pro models. Both models include a USB-C port to comply with EU regulations, but rumors suggest potential differences in transfer speeds between the Pro and non-Pro versions.

Performance and Software

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with the cutting-edge Apple A17 Bionic chipset, built on a 3nm technology node. While delivering notable performance and efficiency improvements, the iPhone 15 Plus utilizes last year’s A16 Bionic chipset.

In terms of RAM, the Pro Max offers 8GB, while the Plus includes 6GB. With Apple’s exceptional software optimization, users are unlikely to notice significant performance disparities between the two models.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus will operate on the iOS 17 software, which introduces various new features and improvements across apps like Phone, Messages, and FaceTime.

Camera

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a triple-camera system, while the iPhone 15 Plus incorporates a dual-camera setup. The Pro Max is expected to offer a larger sensor for its 48-megapixel main camera, while the Plus may utilize last year’s Pro model’s sensor.

The standout feature for the Pro Max is the periscope zoom lens, potentially enabling 5x or 6x optical zoom. This feature positions the Pro Max as the preferred option for portrait photography and telephoto usage.

In terms of image quality, the Pro Max’s larger sensor may offer a slight advantage, but the main and ultrawide cameras are expected to be comparable. Notably, the periscope lens distinguishes the Pro Max, providing a superior zoom range compared to the Plus model’s 2x crop images.

Further details regarding video capabilities still remain uncertain, but there are rumors of potential 8K recording for the Pro models.

