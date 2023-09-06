Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price, Camera, Display, Chipset, and more

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to be launched at the upcoming Apple event on September 12. Along with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple is expected to unveil three other new iPhone models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro. The event may also see the introduction of two new smartwatches, namely Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

One of the notable features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is its design. It is rumored to come with a titanium frame, which will make the phone considerably lighter. Additionally, there might be a new Action button, replacing the current Mute button. All iPhone 15 models are expected to have Dynamic Island, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max might also have smaller bezels. The display is likely to be similar in size to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which has a 6.7-inch display.

In terms of camera capabilities, all iPhone 15 models will come with a 48MP camera. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is speculated to have a special periscope camera, which could enhance the zoom range. Leaks suggest that the zoom range could be either 10x or 5x, but precise details are yet to be confirmed.

As for the price, no official information has been released yet. However, it is anticipated that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be priced higher than its predecessors due to its advanced features and specifications.

Overall, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to bring substantial upgrades in terms of design, camera, and display. Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the launch to get their hands on the latest innovation from the tech giant.

