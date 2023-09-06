iPhone 15 Pro Max Release Could Be Delayed by Several Weeks Due to Yield Issues

According to a tipster on social media platform X, Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max may face a delay in its release date. The tipster, known as Revegnus, suggests that the delay could be up to approximately four weeks, citing “severe” yield issues related to the production of image sensors for the smartphone.

Apple is expected to unveil four new models in its upcoming launch event, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In addition to these models, the company is also rumored to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and a refreshed version of the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with a USB Type-C port.

The delay in the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is reportedly due to the production challenges faced by Apple supplier Sony. The company is said to be experiencing “insufficient production capacity” to meet the increased demand for 48-megapixel cameras. All iPhone 15 models are expected to feature the 48-megapixel primary camera that was first introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Notably, other analysts have also predicted a potential delay in the production of the top-of-the-line iPhone model. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst from TF Securities, mentioned in a recent post that the iPhone 15 Pro Max project was “the last to kick off” in terms of mass production, lagging behind other models in the series.

Aside from the possible delay, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to come with a higher price tag compared to their predecessors. This is speculated to be a result of the rumored switch from stainless steel to a titanium chassis. Additionally, the Pro Max model might feature a periscope camera, providing enhanced optical zoom capabilities compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Looking ahead, Kuo predicts that Apple could ship up to 225 million units in 2023, potentially surpassing Samsung as the world’s largest smartphone maker. Furthermore, the analyst forecasts that the company aims to ship 250 million units in 2024, solidifying its position at the top of the market.

Sources: Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) on X, Ming-Chi Kuo – Medium post