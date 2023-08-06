Switching to Titanium: A Trend in 2023-2024 Flagship Phones

Apple is starting a new trend in the smartphone industry as they plan to use titanium for the frames of their upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This move is expected to be followed by other major Android phone makers, including Xiaomi and Samsung.

While the Essential Phone and Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha have previously used titanium frames, they were not widely adopted. Therefore, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first mainstream smartphones to feature a titanium frame.

But why the sudden switch to titanium? Titanium is a stronger and more corrosion-resistant metal compared to stainless steel, which is commonly used in flagship phones. It is also lighter in weight, although the overall weight reduction compared to previous models will depend on other factors such as larger batteries. Nonetheless, a 20g weight reduction is a possibility.

In terms of durability, titanium offers greater structural integrity and scratch resistance compared to aluminum, which is used in some phones. Although titanium is more expensive to acquire and manufacture, it is expected that the use of this material will not significantly impact the pricing of flagship phones.

In addition to titanium frames, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to come with other upgrades such as increased storage, thinner bezels, a periscope zoom camera, and the introduction of the A17 bionic chip. As for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Pro, their pricing is not expected to increase significantly as they are already high-end devices.

The use of titanium frames in flagship phones reflects the industry’s continuous pursuit of innovation and improvement. While Apple may be leading the way, it remains to be seen how other phone manufacturers will implement titanium in their future devices.