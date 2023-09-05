Apple Expected to Unveil Four iPhone 15 Models with Exciting New Features

Apple is set to announce four new iPhone 15 models at its upcoming event, with pre-orders starting shortly after. All four models are rumored to include a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island. However, the Pro models are expected to come with even more exciting features. These rumored enhancements include a titanium frame, a customizable Action button, the A17 Bionic chip, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

In addition to these features, reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models will also boast Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 modem and Qi2 support. These additions are likely to enhance the user experience and provide better connectivity.

While the iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to come with impressive new features, they may also come with a higher price tag. Multiple sources have indicated that the Pro models could cost $100 to $200 more than their predecessors. This increase in price is attributed to the new titanium chassis and periscope camera technology found in the larger model.

As the official announcement approaches, it is possible that more features and changes will be revealed. Apple’s event is highly anticipated, with consumers eagerly awaiting new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and other surprises. Stay tuned for updates on the iPhone 15 series and other exciting announcements from Apple.

Sources: DigiTimes, MacRumors

Definitions:

USB-C: USB Type-C is a digital connector standard that is used to connect devices and transfer both data and power.

Dynamic Island: This refers to a rumored feature on the iPhone 15 models that is expected to offer dynamic and interactive widgets on the home screen.

A17 Bionic chip: The A17 Bionic chip is a powerful processor designed by Apple for their devices, known for its high performance and efficiency.

Wi-Fi 6E: Wi-Fi 6E is the latest version of Wi-Fi technology, offering faster speeds and better performance compared to previous versions.

Qualcomm Snapdragon X70: The Snapdragon X70 is a cellular modem developed by Qualcomm, designed to provide fast and reliable 5G connectivity.

Qi2 support: Qi2 refers to the second generation of Qi wireless charging, which is a standard for wireless charging commonly used in smartphones.

Sources:

DigiTimes: https://www.digitimes.com/

MacRumors: https://www.macrumors.com/