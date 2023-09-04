The Potential of the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button to Save Lives

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series from Apple has the potential to be the company’s greatest life-saving device ever. Rumored to feature an Action button, this programmable capacitive button could expand access to emergency services and provide discreet ways of getting help.

The Action button, which may replace the mute switch in current iPhones, can be programmed to perform various functions through the built-in Shortcuts app. For instance, it can be used to send emergency text messages to designated contacts, including the user’s GPS location. It can also be programmed to call emergency services and start recording audio discretely, which can be critical in situations where speed and discretion are necessary.

Compared to the current Emergency SOS feature, which requires long pressing buttons and swiping on the screen to activate, the Action button offers a simpler and quicker way of accessing emergency commands. Users can assign different actions to single taps, double taps, triple taps, and long presses. Apple could potentially advise users to reserve one of those actions specifically for Emergency SOS.

While the Action button may not receive as much attention as other expected features of the iPhone 15 Pro, such as a faster processor and upgraded camera sensors, its potential to save lives should not be underestimated. By harnessing the full potential of smartphones and providing easy access to emergency services, Apple has an opportunity to make the iPhone 15 Pro its greatest life-saving gadget to date.

Sources: Tom’s Guide