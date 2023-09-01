Get Ready for iPhone 15 Preorders: What You Need to Know

With the highly anticipated Apple event happening on September 12, iPhone fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the new models. If you want to secure yourself an iPhone 15, it is crucial to focus on preorders once the event is over.

This year’s iPhone 15 lineup brings several exciting features. From camera upgrades and a refreshed design to the potential inclusion of a periscope telephoto lens, these new models are set to be Apple’s biggest leap since the iPhone X.

Given the short supply of iPhone 14 models last year, it’s even more important to secure an iPhone 15 preorder early. Apple is already in full production mode, and with the iPhone 14 Pro Max being the most shipped smartphone of 2023, there is a high demand for these new devices.

So, when can we expect iPhone 15 preorders to start? Based on Apple’s past events, preorders typically open on the first Friday after the event. This would mean preorders for the iPhone 15 should go live on Friday, September 15, at 5:00 a.m PT / 8:00 a.m. ET.

As for pricing, leaks suggest that the rumored starting cost for the iPhone 15 is $799. The iPhone 15 Plus is expected to start at $899. The iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 15 Ultra might have a starting price of $1,299. However, these prices are subject to change based on leaks and features.

To lower your out-of-pocket cost for an iPhone 15 preorder, you can consider switching wireless carriers to take advantage of their exclusive deals. Additionally, selling your old iPhone through online marketplaces like Craigslist or eBay can help you offset some of the costs. Make sure to clean your old phone and present it in the best condition possible to attract potential buyers.

In addition to Apple’s trade-in program, other retailers and wireless carriers are expected to offer discounts and deals for iPhone 15 preorders. Keep an eye out for promotions from Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and other brick-and-mortar stores.

Overall, the iPhone 15 launch is shaping up to be one of Apple’s best years yet. Stay tuned for more details on iPhone 15 preorders, so you don’t miss out on getting your hands on the latest iPhone.

Sources:

– Apple Event Announcement: Apple

– iPhone 15 Pricing: Leaks and Rumors emerged within the industry