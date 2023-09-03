Evidence Suggests iPhone 15 Will Replace Leather Cases with FineWoven Fabric Cases

A recent rumor on Twitter has added fuel to the speculation that Apple will discontinue its line of leather cases with the release of the iPhone 15. The rumored replacement for these cases is a new lineup of fabric cases that will be branded as “FineWoven” by Apple.

While the FineWoven name was initially greeted with skepticism, a reliable leaker known as Kosutami has now come forward with information that supports this claim. According to Kosutami, Apple’s new “eco-fiber” cases for the iPhone 15 will indeed be called FineWoven.

The rumor also reveals some details about the design of these cases. It suggests that the cases will feature rubber-wrapped bezels on the front edges, with a slightly darker shade compared to the main color of the cases. The FineWoven cases are said to come in a variety of colors, including Black, Mulberry, Taupe, Evergreen, Pacific Blue, Wisteria, Antique White, Butter Yellow, Orange, and Pink.

In addition to the FineWoven cases, Kosutami reiterates that Apple is planning to introduce a new style of Apple Watch band. This new band is rumored to have a magnetic clasp design and will be made from the same woven material as the FineWoven cases. It is expected to be priced at $99, matching the price of the Braided Solo Loop and offering a $50 discount compared to the Modern Buckle band.

Apple is scheduled to unveil the iPhone 15 at its upcoming “Wonderlust” special event, which is set to take place on September 12. The event will be held at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, where further details about the new FineWoven cases and Apple Watch band may be revealed.

Sources:

– Twitter

– Kosutami