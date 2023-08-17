iPhone 15 Models Could Feature Faster Charging Speeds of Up to 35W

According to industry sources, the upcoming iPhone 15 models may support faster charging speeds of up to 35W with the transition to USB-C. Currently, the iPhone 14 models can charge at a maximum of around 27W, with the Pro models offering slightly faster charging. The increase to 35W would significantly reduce charging times.

Apple no longer includes a power adapter with the iPhone, but it recommends using a 20W+ charger for fast charging. If the iPhone 15 models indeed support up to 35W charging, Apple could start recommending the 30W MacBook Air charger or the 35W Dual USB-C charger for optimal charging speed.

Earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the iPhone 15 models would support faster charging speeds thanks to the USB-C transition. These faster speeds would be available with MFi-certified USB-C chargers, including the 20W power adapter.

There have been rumors suggesting that Apple might limit faster charging speeds to MFi-certified cables and chargers, and it’s also possible that the highest charging speeds could be exclusively reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be unveiled in September, and there are numerous rumors surrounding new features for the Pro and Pro Max models. These include a USB-C port, A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, Action button, and more.