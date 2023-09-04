The iPhone 15 Series: What to Expect and Price Speculations

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is set to launch on September 12, with Apple expected to unveil multiple new models. According to recent rumors, tipster Majin Bu claims that Apple will release at least five iPhones this year, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, a Pro model, and an ultra-high-end flagship device.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to come with 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to offer even more impressive specifications. The Ultra model could feature 8GB of RAM and a massive 2TB storage option. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Ultra is rumored to have improved camera features compared to the Pro model.

While both models are likely to share similar features, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to come with a slightly higher price tag, potentially costing an additional $100 (approximately Rs 8,000) over the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Speculations suggest that the Pro Max model could be priced at $1,299, while the Ultra model might launch at Rs 1,67,900 in India.

The iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to be priced at $1,099, indicating a price increase compared to last year’s model. In India, the Pro model is expected to be priced at Rs 1,39,900. As for the standard iPhone 15 and Plus version, they could either be unveiled at the current prices or have a slight price hike. The standard model is expected to start at Rs 79,900.

It is important to note that the iPhone 13 is currently listed on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. The starting price for the iPhone 13 is Rs 58,999, with additional discounts available for HDFC bank credit card holders. Customers can purchase the iPhone 13 at an effective price of Rs 56,999 via Flipkart. Both platforms are also offering exchange offers, allowing users to further lower the price by trading in their old phones.

As the launch of the iPhone 15 series approaches, Apple fans eagerly await the official details and pricing information from the company.

Sources:

– Tipster Majin Bu on Twitter

– Speculations and rumors circulating the Apple community