New iPhone 15 to be Unveiled: What to Expect

Apple is set to reveal its latest flagship smartphones at its launch event called “Wanderlust.” The tech giant will unveil the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, updating last year’s iPhone 14 models. The event comes at a crucial moment for Apple, with global demand for new smartphones at its lowest in a decade. The iPhone-maker will host the event at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in California. The keynote will be livestreamed on YouTube.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be released on Friday, September 22, with pre-orders starting on September 15. Apple is likely to launch two models of the iPhone 15 Pro – one regular-sized model with a 6.1-inch display and a larger iPhone 15 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, slightly less powerful smartphones, are also anticipated.

The new iPhone 15 is expected to feature an upgraded microchip, the A17 Bionic, which will provide a more efficient processor and improve battery life. The Pro models will be built with a titanium frame for lighter and more durable devices. All iPhone 15 models are rumored to have an adaptive display with a punch-hole camera at the top of the phone, doing away with the “notch” design.

The camera upgrades are expected to be a focal point of the iPhone 15 launch. The entry-level models will feature a more powerful wide camera, while the Pro models might include a “periscope” camera lens for enhanced zoom capabilities. Additionally, the mute button on the side of the phone may be replaced with a programmable “action” button.

The new iPhone 15 will also use a USB-C charging cable, as mandated by an EU law to standardize chargers and combat e-waste. The new cable might render older cables useless for charging. Apple Watch Series 9 is also anticipated to be released, along with possible updates to the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPod headphones.

No pricing information for the iPhone 15 has been released yet.

Sources: Bloomberg, Nikkei, Apple