The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to Launch in New Colors

Apple has officially confirmed the launch date and time for its next-generation iPhone 15 series. The launch event, named ‘Wonderlust,’ will take place on Tuesday, September 12, at 10:00 AM in Apple Park, California. Fans in India are eagerly anticipating the live stream of this event, which will be available to watch on Apple’s website, Apple TV app, and YouTube at 10:30 PM IST onwards.

The iPhone 15 launch event can be watched live on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Apple’s native Safari browser or other browsers like Chrome. Alternatively, viewers can also get live updates on the News18 website. This year’s event promises the introduction of four new iPhones: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra.

Reports have indicated that the iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island and Type-C USB port. The invitation to the event also suggests that the new iPhones will be available in a range of fresh colors. The Apple logo on the invitation includes an interesting curve, possibly hinting at the inclusion of a USB-C port on the iPhone for the first time.

Leaked information suggests that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in colors such as Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), Light Green, Yellow, Blue, and Orange (Coral Pink). The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will offer color options like Dark Blue, Silver-Gray, Space Black, and Titanium.

In addition to the iPhone 15 series and AirPods, Apple will introduce the new Apple Watch Series 9, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods with a USB-C port at the event. Fans and tech enthusiasts are excited to see what Apple has in store for them this year.

