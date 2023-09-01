The iPhone 15 Series Launch: What You Need to Know

The highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 15 series is just around the corner, and Apple fans are buzzing with excitement. The tech giant has announced that it will host its ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12 to unveil the new smartphones, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra.

There have been speculations that the Pro variants of the iPhone 15 series may come with a price increase. If you currently own an iPhone 14 and are considering upgrading to the latest models, selling your old device could be a wise decision. iPhones tend to retain their resale value, and this can help offset the cost of purchasing the new iPhones.

The average resale value of the iPhone 14 Pro base variant is around Rs 82,000 in India on online websites. For those looking to sell their higher storage models, such as the 1TB variant, the resale value can be as high as Rs 99,400. Last year, the 1TB model of the iPhone 14 Pro was launched at Rs 1,79,900.

Please note that resale prices can vary based on factors such as the condition of the device, the presence of the original accessories and packaging, and the age of the device.

As for the iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to introduce major hardware changes. All models are likely to feature the Dynamic Island and Type-C USB ports. Additionally, new color options will be available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, including Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), Light Green, Yellow, Blue, and Orange (Coral Pink). The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will offer color options like Dark Blue, Silver-Gray, Space Black, and Titanium.

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is sure to be a highly anticipated event for Apple enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates and information.

