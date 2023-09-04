Apple Set to Launch iPhone 15 Series in India

Apple will be unveiling its latest-generation iPhones on September 12, with the event taking place at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in California. While this event will also see the launch of new Apple Watch and possibly new MacBook or AirPods, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on the iPhone 15 series.

For the past five years, new iPhones have been launching in India in the first wave alongside their global release. Starting with the iPhone X, which was the first-ever iPhone to launch in India on the same date as its global launch, most iPhones have been available for purchase in India at the same time as in the US and other parts of the world.

This year, Apple fans in India can expect a similar experience, with the iPhone 15 series being available almost simultaneously with its global release. However, the big change this time may be the timing of the “made-in-India” iPhone 15. According to a report, Apple aims to narrow the gap between the India launch and the global launch to a few days or even a simultaneous reveal in India.

Foxconn’s factory in Chennai, India, started manufacturing the iPhone 14 within 10 days of the global launch in 2022. However, it took about a month for the made-in-India iPhones to reach the market. This year, the gap is expected to be significantly reduced, with preparations for mass production of the iPhone 15 already underway. Trial production of the iPhone 15 began in China in June at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory, and components have been arriving at Foxconn’s Indian facilities around the same time.

Initially, the India-made iPhone 15 series will cater to the local market, as demand is expected to surge during the festive season. However, starting in December, reports suggest that Apple may begin exporting the iPhone 15, including to Europe and the US.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for smartphones in India has played a significant role in boosting Apple’s production in the country. Currently, India accounts for 7% of Apple’s global production, compared to less than 1% before the implementation of the PLI scheme. In the June quarter of FY24, iPhone exports from India reached Rs 20,000 crore, approximately half of what was achieved in all of FY23, and a nearly fivefold increase year-on-year. The iPhone is also the largest contributor to electronics exports, accounting for 35% of all exports and 66% of total mobile exports in the first quarter of FY24.

In conclusion, Apple’s iPhone 15 series is set to make its debut in India, with the launch expected to be close to its global release. The “made-in-India” iPhone 15 devices will initially cater to the local market before potentially being exported to Europe and the US.

Sources:

– The Economic Times: [source title]

– [source title]