Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15 Event to Follow Same Format as Last Year

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 event on September 12 will adopt the same format as last year’s event, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The event will involve an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple Park, a pre-recorded video presentation, and hands-on time with Apple’s new products afterwards.

In a post-pandemic 2023, Apple’s preferred event format going forward is to have a combination of in-person and pre-recorded elements. This was already evident at WWDC in June, where an online event was held with an in-person component for randomly selected developers and students at Apple Park.

By recording presentations in advance, Apple can have better control over announcements and avoid any embarrassing mishaps. It also allows them to apply digital production effects and seamless transitions between product unveilings.

At the upcoming event, Apple is expected to introduce four new iPhone models, namely the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, the event will feature the debut of the Apple Watch Series 9 and a new Apple Watch Ultra, as well as provide final details and launch dates for iOS 17 and related operating system updates.

The event is speculated to take place on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13. If following Apple’s usual timing, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live on Friday, September 15, with the official launch taking place on September 22.

