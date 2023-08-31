Apple to Unveil iPhone 15 Pro at Wonderlust Event

Apple has announced that it will be revealing its highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup at the upcoming Wonderlust event on September 12. The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

A virtual invitation for the event has sparked speculation about the colors that the new iPhone 15 Pro models will come in. Leaker sites have analyzed the invitation, which features a multi-colored Apple logo, and believe that the colors we may see include natural titanium, darker titanium, darker blue, and white. However, it should be noted that this is not the definitive list and Apple may surprise us with other color options.

While Apple is known for keeping details about its new products under wraps, experts predict that the iPhone 15 lineup will consist of a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is speculated that all models will feature the Dynamic Island cutout.

The regular iPhone 15 models are expected to be equipped with the A16 Bionic chip and a 48MP camera sensor, while the Pro versions may come with the A17 Bionic chip, ultra-thin bezels, a periscope lens for the Pro Max, and an increase in battery size. Additionally, Apple plans to replace the Lightning port with USB-C and may introduce a new action button to replace the mute switch.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple may also unveil a new Apple Watch series at the event. There are also rumors of a potential October event to showcase new Mac models, although this has not been confirmed.

The Wonderlust event will be live-streamed online via Apple’s Events page at 10:00am Pacific or 1:00pm Eastern.