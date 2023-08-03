Lower Demand Expected for iPhone 15 Series, Predicts Analyst

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that demand for the iPhone 15 series will be lower than that of the iPhone 14 series this year, which could pose challenges for Apple suppliers’ revenue growth in the second half of 2023.

The upcoming iPhone lineup is rumored to include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All four models are expected to feature a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Additional rumored features for the iPhone 15 Pro models include a faster A17 Bionic chip, titanium frame, customizable Action button, thinner display bezels, Wi-Fi 6E support, and up to 5-6x optical zoom for the Pro Max camera.

Tim Long, an analyst at Barclays, suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models in the U.S. may cost $100 to $200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro models. These price increases could potentially impact demand, especially considering consumers’ reduced discretionary spending due to inflation.

While Kuo’s prediction is just a prediction, the addition of the long-awaited USB-C port and the inclusion of the Dynamic Island on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models may help boost sales of the lower-end devices.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series in early September. As for upgrading, readers are encouraged to share their plans in the comments section.

