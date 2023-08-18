Apple Nears the Top Spot in Global Smartphone Market with iPhone 15 Series

Apple Inc. is on the verge of becoming the world’s leading smartphone maker, a milestone it has not yet achieved. Market research firm Counterpoint recently reported that Apple is just a few days away from reaching this feat.

Despite a slowdown in smartphone shipments, the upcoming iPhone 15 series could give Apple the push it needs. Counterpoint analysts are optimistic about Apple’s chances, predicting that the company has the brightest prospects among key smartphone manufacturers.

However, there are potential risks that could hinder Apple’s ascent to the top spot. Apple’s lens supplier Sony has expressed concerns about iPhone 15 demand, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in the Chinese market and worsening conditions in the US. These markets are crucial to Apple’s success.

Nevertheless, the analysts at Counterpoint believe that Apple’s resilience and strong performance in the premium market, particularly in the US, could pave the way for a new era for the company. They anticipate that 2023 could be the year when Apple surpasses its competitors and achieves the highest annual shipments globally for the first time ever.

To support this claim, it is worth noting that in the June quarter, iPhone sales in the US only declined by 6% compared to the previous year. In contrast, Android makers experienced a staggering 38% decrease in sales during the same period.

Whether Apple will succeed in dethroning Samsung and claiming the top spot in the global smartphone market remains to be seen. We will likely have a clearer picture in the coming months.

For further information on consumer tech news, please follow the link below.

[Link to Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage]